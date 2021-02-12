Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC)

164 institutions hold shares in VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC), with 7.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.67% while institutional investors hold 36.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.06M, and float is at 63.48M with Short Float at 9.47%. Institutions hold 32.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.7 million shares valued at $23.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.61% of the VHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.32 million shares valued at $17.48 million to account for 4.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mangrove Partners which holds 1.68 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $8.84 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.32% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $8.7 million.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) is 53.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.84 and a high of $8.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VHC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.5% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.5% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.74, the stock is 25.60% and 39.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 37.78% off its SMA200. VHC registered 86.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 55.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.31.

The stock witnessed a 55.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.67%, and is 15.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $530.27M and $302.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.95. Profit margin for the company is 93.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.64% and -4.56% from its 52-week high.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VirnetX Holding Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.60% this year.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nance Richard H, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Nance Richard H bought 292 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $6.85 per share for a total of $2000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30469.0 shares.

VirnetX Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Nance Richard H (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $7.38 per share for $24302.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27177.0 shares of the VHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Angelo Michael F (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.58 for $65800.0. The insider now directly holds 90,393 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC).

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is trading 15.40% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 32.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.