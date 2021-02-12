Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE: WHG)

100 institutions hold shares in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG), with 794.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.14% while institutional investors hold 74.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.83M, and float is at 7.52M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 67.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.74 million shares valued at $8.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the WHG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.73 million shares valued at $10.55 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 0.61 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $8.88 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $8.28 million.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE: WHG) is 17.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.42 and a high of $28.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.63%.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is 31.25% and 27.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 18.30% at the moment leaves the stock 23.42% off its SMA200. WHG registered -40.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.19.

The stock witnessed a 17.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.68%, and is 30.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $137.53M and $66.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.47% and -40.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) Analyst Forecasts

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.80% this year.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRANK RICHARD M, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that FRANK RICHARD M bought 5,584 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $11.20 per share for a total of $62528.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42757.0 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that WOOLDRIDGE RAYMOND E (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $12.29 per share for $61462.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the WHG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, WOOLDRIDGE RAYMOND E (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $12.29 for $61462.0. The insider now directly holds 61,988 shares of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) that is trading 20.53% up over the past 12 months. Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) is 11.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 80920.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.