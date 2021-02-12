Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE: WYND)

427 institutions hold shares in Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.25% while institutional investors hold 91.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.90M, and float is at 83.93M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 89.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.43 million shares valued at $378.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the WYND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.74 million shares valued at $238.03 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 4.97 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $152.96 million, while Iridian Asset Management LLC holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 4.57 million with a market value of $205.19 million.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE: WYND) is 14.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.74 and a high of $51.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WYND stock was last observed hovering at around $50.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.42% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.6% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.57, the stock is 7.77% and 12.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 46.95% off its SMA200. WYND registered 4.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.87.

The stock witnessed a 8.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.79%, and is 4.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $2.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.08. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 275.33% and -0.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $643.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.40% in year-over-year returns.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLMES STEPHEN P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOLMES STEPHEN P sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $44.06 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that HOLMES STEPHEN P (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $43.33 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the WYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, HERRERA GEORGE (Director) disposed off 2,839 shares at an average price of $34.04 for $96652.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND).

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -16.00% down over the past 12 months. Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is 3.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.