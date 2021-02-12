Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI)

168 institutions hold shares in Zix Corporation (ZIXI), with 2.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.64% while institutional investors hold 72.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.00M, and float is at 54.35M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 69.10% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.33 million shares valued at $37.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.60% of the ZIXI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Legal & General Group PLC with 3.31 million shares valued at $19.33 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.84 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $16.58 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $23.73 million.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) is 14.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $10.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZIXI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.88, the stock is 11.98% and 18.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 43.37% off its SMA200. ZIXI registered 35.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.95.

The stock witnessed a 15.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.01%, and is 11.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) has around 566 employees, a market worth around $512.87M and $211.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.06. Profit margin for the company is -7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 247.89% and -3.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $56.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -260.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Zix Corporation (ZIXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Di Leo John P., the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Di Leo John P. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $6.10 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Zix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that SPURR RICHARD (Director) sold a total of 10,427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $6.41 per share for $66837.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZIXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, SPURR RICHARD (Director) disposed off 4,572 shares at an average price of $6.18 for $28255.0. The insider now directly holds 10,427 shares of Zix Corporation (ZIXI).

Zix Corporation (ZIXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -22.15% down over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 32.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.26.