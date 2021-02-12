Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

164 institutions hold shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), with 446.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 73.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.27M, and float is at 173.01M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 73.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. with over 43.86 million shares valued at $306.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.79% of the HBM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is GMT Capital Corp with 40.3 million shares valued at $282.1 million to account for 15.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. which holds 24.43 million shares representing 9.35% and valued at over $170.99 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.49% of the shares totaling 6.52 million with a market value of $27.56 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -5.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $7.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $8.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.05% off the consensus price target high of $11.23 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -4.58% lower than the price target low of $6.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is 4.23% and -0.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 46.22% off its SMA200. HBM registered 104.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.18.

The stock witnessed a -5.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.55%, and is 10.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2233 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.07. Distance from 52-week low is 438.21% and -14.69% from its 52-week high.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $364.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading 137.64% up over the past 12 months. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is 78.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.91% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.