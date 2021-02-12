Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,726 institutions hold shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), with 718.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 80.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 316.50M, and float is at 315.82M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 80.16% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Briar Hall Management LLC with over 25.85 million shares valued at $5.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.17% of the ITW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.58 million shares valued at $4.94 billion to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co which holds 21.81 million shares representing 6.89% and valued at over $4.21 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.53% of the shares totaling 20.67 million with a market value of $4.21 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is -1.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.94 and a high of $224.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITW stock was last observed hovering at around $204.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.96% off its average median price target of $214.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.86% off the consensus price target high of $236.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -11.63% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $200.94, the stock is -0.13% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 5.07% off its SMA200. ITW registered 5.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $203.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $199.87.

The stock witnessed a -4.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.63%, and is 1.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $61.99B and $12.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.48 and Fwd P/E is 23.79. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.31% and -10.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.89 with sales reaching $3.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Finch Norman D. Jr., the company’s Sr. VP, General Counsel & Secy. SEC filings show that Finch Norman D. Jr. sold 7,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $203.00 per share for a total of $1.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10376.0 shares.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Zimmerman Michael R. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 15,817 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $221.73 per share for $3.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9232.0 shares of the ITW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Zimmerman Michael R. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 13,362 shares at an average price of $193.48 for $2.59 million. The insider now directly holds 9,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 22.87% up over the past 12 months. The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) is 15.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.64.