Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

248 institutions hold shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), with 4.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.04% while institutional investors hold 90.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.16M, and float is at 72.04M with Short Float at 9.25%. Institutions hold 86.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.02 million shares valued at $382.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the ITCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.23 million shares valued at $159.84 million to account for 7.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.9 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $187.57 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 5.41 million with a market value of $138.79 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) is 22.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.94 and a high of $38.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITCI stock was last observed hovering at around $37.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.19% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.76% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.05, the stock is 14.29% and 26.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock 55.18% off its SMA200. ITCI registered 79.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.88.

The stock witnessed a 16.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.06%, and is 12.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 257.11% and 0.72% from its 52-week high.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88 with sales reaching $11.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36,416.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19,150.00% in year-over-year returns.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durgam Suresh K., the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Durgam Suresh K. sold 4,367 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $32.12 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17484.0 shares.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Neumann Mark (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 9,684 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $32.02 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39384.0 shares of the ITCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Hineline Lawrence J. (SVP of Finance CFO) disposed off 19,638 shares at an average price of $32.02 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading 19.68% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.44.