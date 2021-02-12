Inventiva S.A. (IVA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) is 17.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $19.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IVA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.26% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.56% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is 1.43% and 16.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 30.98% off its SMA200. IVA registered a gain of 38.21% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.86.

The stock witnessed a 7.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.30%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 88.68% and -10.82% from its 52-week high.

Inventiva S.A. (IVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inventiva S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021..

Inventiva S.A. (IVA) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Inventiva S.A. (IVA), with institutional investors hold 11.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.38M, and float is at 8.84M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 11.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 1.04 million shares valued at $12.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.71% of the IVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Great Point Partners LLC with 1.0 million shares valued at $11.81 million to account for 2.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are L1 Capital Pty Ltd which holds 0.62 million shares representing 1.61% and valued at over $7.33 million, while Farallon Capital Management LLC holds 1.37% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $6.24 million.