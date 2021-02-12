Is Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) a good stock to buy now?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) is 23.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.30 and a high of $33.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.72% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -9.57% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.87, the stock is 10.55% and 10.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 10.55% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.91.

The stock witnessed a N/7.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $5.20B and $798.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.92% and -1.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Top Institutional Holders

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mendoza Gabriel C., the company’s EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A.. SEC filings show that Mendoza Gabriel C. bought 21,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $29.76 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Mendoza Gabriel C. (EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A.) bought a total of 8,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $29.86 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the DRVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Marshall Kyle L. (President, Platform Services) acquired 2,220 shares at an average price of $26.98 for $59896.0. The insider now directly holds 23,546 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN).