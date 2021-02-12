Is FirstService Corporation (FSV) a good stock to buy now?

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) is 10.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.38 and a high of $156.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSV stock was last observed hovering at around $154.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.59% off its average median price target of $161.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.8% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.41% higher than the price target low of $153.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $150.85, the stock is 7.51% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53069.0 and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 25.24% off its SMA200. FSV registered 36.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.23.

The stock witnessed a 11.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.26%, and is 8.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

FirstService Corporation (FSV) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $6.57B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.87 and Fwd P/E is 52.93. Distance from 52-week low is 162.90% and -3.61% from its 52-week high.

FirstService Corporation (FSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstService Corporation (FSV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstService Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $401.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

FirstService Corporation (FSV) Top Institutional Holders

196 institutions hold shares in FirstService Corporation (FSV), with 6.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.76% while institutional investors hold 85.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.57M, and float is at 34.24M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 71.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.27 million shares valued at $695.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.66% of the FSV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Durable Capital Partners LP with 3.03 million shares valued at $399.25 million to account for 7.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mackenzie Financial Corporation which holds 1.68 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $221.21 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $207.35 million.