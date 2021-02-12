Is Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) a good stock to buy now?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) is -0.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.42 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GIL stock was last observed hovering at around $27.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.36% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -99.64% lower than the price target low of $13.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.93, the stock is 5.20% and 2.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 34.59% off its SMA200. GIL registered -1.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.29.

The stock witnessed a 0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.42%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $5.41B and $1.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.01. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.50% and -3.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gildan Activewear Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $610.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), with 3.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 95.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 198.26M, and float is at 194.68M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 93.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with over 18.87 million shares valued at $371.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.51% of the GIL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with 15.03 million shares valued at $420.93 million to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.77 million shares representing 6.44% and valued at over $357.75 million, while Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5.96% of the shares totaling 11.82 million with a market value of $232.54 million.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading 25.05% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.06.