Is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) a good stock to buy now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is 4.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high of $37.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.83% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -6.41% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $30.86, the stock is 0.96% and 3.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 3.93% off its SMA200. HR registered -14.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.55.

The stock witnessed a 7.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.02%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 297 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $495.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.35 and Fwd P/E is 125.45. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.05% and -18.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $128.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

436 institutions hold shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 99.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.05M, and float is at 134.80M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 98.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.65 million shares valued at $581.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.44% of the HR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.98 million shares valued at $571.74 million to account for 13.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.8 million shares representing 5.00% and valued at over $204.79 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 5.81 million with a market value of $172.11 million.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Callaway Amanda L, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Callaway Amanda L sold 317 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $30.02 per share for a total of $9516.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65598.0 shares.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Braman Edward Hall (Director) bought a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $28.00 per share for $47597.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15776.0 shares of the HR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Braman Edward Hall (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $8100.0. The insider now directly holds 14,076 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -22.63% down over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -9.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.