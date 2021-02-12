Is Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) a good stock to buy now?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is 17.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.70 and a high of $73.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBKR stock was last observed hovering at around $71.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.94% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -8.26% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.45, the stock is 4.67% and 13.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 39.14% off its SMA200. IBKR registered 29.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.08.

The stock witnessed a 2.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.21%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has around 1923 employees, a market worth around $29.65B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.86 and Fwd P/E is 27.30. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.02% and -3.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $565.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Top Institutional Holders

367 institutions hold shares in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR), with 11.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.28% while institutional investors hold 86.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.51M, and float is at 74.53M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 74.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.97 million shares valued at $336.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.68% of the IBKR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 6.76 million shares valued at $326.62 million to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.59 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $401.72 million, while Bares Capital Management Inc holds 6.07% of the shares totaling 5.51 million with a market value of $266.42 million.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Insider Activity

A total of 414 insider transactions have happened at Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 403 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brody Paul Jonathan, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Brody Paul Jonathan sold 934 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $72.20 per share for a total of $67434.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19817.0 shares.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Frank Thomas AJ (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 33,454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $72.20 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.06 million shares of the IBKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Peterffy Thomas (Chairman) disposed off 22,500 shares at an average price of $72.89 for $1.64 million. The insider now directly holds 8,987,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR).

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading 17.03% up over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is 24.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.51% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.