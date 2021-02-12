Is VirTra Inc. (VTSI) a good stock to buy now?

VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) is 30.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.58, the stock is 10.28% and 16.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59746.0 and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 25.07% off its SMA200. VTSI registered 18.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8421 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8348.

The stock witnessed a 12.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.24%, and is 10.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $33.85M and $18.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.64. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.00% and -8.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VirTra Inc. (VTSI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VirTra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $5.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.20% in year-over-year returns.

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in VirTra Inc. (VTSI), with 419.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.41% while institutional investors hold 2.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.76M, and float is at 7.35M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 2.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Essex Investment Management Co Inc with over 75704.0 shares valued at $0.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.96% of the VTSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC with 57190.0 shares valued at $0.22 million to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. which holds 13610.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $52806.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 6248.0 with a market value of $21992.0.

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at VirTra Inc. (VTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERRIS ROBERT D, the company’s CEO, President & Chairman. SEC filings show that FERRIS ROBERT D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $3.48 per share for a total of $17400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

VirTra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Brown Jeffrey Dale (Director) bought a total of 1,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $2.29 per share for $3981.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6693.0 shares of the VTSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, HENRY JUDY A (CFO, Treasurer and Secretary) acquired 2,475 shares at an average price of $2.30 for $5692.0. The insider now directly holds 5,935 shares of VirTra Inc. (VTSI).