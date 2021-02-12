Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) is 5.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.29 and a high of $116.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The J stock was last observed hovering at around $110.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.29% off its average median price target of $128.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.86% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.00, the stock is 5.97% and 5.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 3.87% at the moment leaves the stock 22.01% off its SMA200. J registered 15.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.74.

The stock witnessed a 1.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.18%, and is 6.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $14.99B and $13.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.74 and Fwd P/E is 17.33. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.96% and -1.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.36 with sales reaching $3.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Top Institutional Holders

778 institutions hold shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 90.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.18M, and float is at 128.83M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 90.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.96 million shares valued at $1.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.74% of the J Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 8.74 million shares valued at $811.26 million to account for 6.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.99 million shares representing 6.15% and valued at over $870.97 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 7.05 million with a market value of $767.78 million.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HICKTON DAWNE S, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that HICKTON DAWNE S sold 2,347 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $109.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30771.0 shares.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that LEVINSON LINDA FAYNE (Director) sold a total of 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $108.13 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60763.0 shares of the J stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. (CHAIR AND CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $106.83 for $4.27 million. The insider now directly holds 486,836 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading -13.70% down over the past 12 months. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 88.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.