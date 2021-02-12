Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Track to Reach $35.00 in a Year

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is 0.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.45 and a high of $41.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMT stock was last observed hovering at around $37.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.94% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -25.9% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.51, the stock is -4.80% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 15.87% off its SMA200. KMT registered 12.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.19.

The stock witnessed a -8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.24%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $1.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.52. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.65% and -12.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kennametal Inc. (KMT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kennametal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $472.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Top Institutional Holders

307 institutions hold shares in Kennametal Inc. (KMT), with 461.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 106.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.58M, and float is at 82.56M with Short Float at 4.89%. Institutions hold 106.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.73 million shares valued at $352.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.65% of the KMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.49 million shares valued at $274.72 million to account for 11.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.51 million shares representing 8.99% and valued at over $217.25 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 7.11% of the shares totaling 5.94 million with a market value of $171.87 million.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Kennametal Inc. (KMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALVARADO JOSEPH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALVARADO JOSEPH bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $31.97 per share for a total of $6394.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4543.0 shares.

Kennametal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Watson Patrick S (Vice President) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $30.23 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13128.0 shares of the KMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Bacchus Judith L (Vice President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $30.22 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 30,087 shares of Kennametal Inc. (KMT).

Kennametal Inc. (KMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 22.87% up over the past 12 months. SPX Corporation (SPXC) is 6.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.74.