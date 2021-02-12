Koss Corporation (KOSS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

17 institutions hold shares in Koss Corporation (KOSS), with 6.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.50% while institutional investors hold 50.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.41M, and float is at 1.58M with Short Float at 47.83%. Institutions hold 9.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Minerva Advisors LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.76% of the KOSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 2.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 79661.0 shares representing 1.05% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.77% of the shares totaling 58835.0 with a market value of $0.2 million.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) is 362.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $127.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09%.

Currently trading at $15.92, the stock is -15.38% and 73.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -6.41% at the moment leaves the stock 336.16% off its SMA200. KOSS registered 989.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 583.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.92.

The stock witnessed a 391.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 672.82%, and is -15.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.74% over the week and 67.98% over the month.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $114.15M and $18.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 169.36. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1890.00% and -87.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Analyst Forecasts

Koss Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -252.20% this year.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Koss Corporation (KOSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOSS JOHN C JR, the company’s Vice President – Sales. SEC filings show that KOSS JOHN C JR sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $24.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Koss Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that KOSS JOHN C JR (Vice President – Sales) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $25.44 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the KOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, KOSS MICHAEL J (President and CEO) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $26.78 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 65,122 shares of Koss Corporation (KOSS).

Koss Corporation (KOSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is trading 429.41% up over the past 12 months. IntriCon Corporation (IIN) is 22.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.