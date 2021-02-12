Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 13.2% Upside

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is -0.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.89 and a high of $10.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LCI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.2% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -30.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is -9.43% and -4.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -2.56% off its SMA200. LCI registered -27.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.39.

The stock witnessed a -3.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.46%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) has around 954 employees, a market worth around $276.35M and $542.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.11. Profit margin for the company is -37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.13% and -39.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lannett Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $116.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.70% year-over-year.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in Lannett Company Inc. (LCI), with 8.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.27% while institutional investors hold 113.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.44M, and float is at 35.03M with Short Float at 22.35%. Institutions hold 89.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Telemus Capital, LLC with over 7.69 million shares valued at $50.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.58% of the LCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.24 million shares valued at $34.15 million to account for 12.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.46 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $21.12 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.58% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $14.11 million.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taveira Paul, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taveira Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $6.58 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60401.0 shares.

Lannett Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Drabik David A (Director) sold a total of 33,445 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $6.08 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51513.0 shares of the LCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Crew Timothy C (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $6.04 for $18120.0. The insider now directly holds 402,963 shares of Lannett Company Inc. (LCI).

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.91% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -6.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.94% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.77.