Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is 13.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.97 and a high of $42.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPX stock was last observed hovering at around $42.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.28% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -92.55% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.36, the stock is 6.17% and 9.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 36.41% off its SMA200. LPX registered 25.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.59.

The stock witnessed a 12.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.36%, and is 2.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.73 and Fwd P/E is 9.69. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 226.60% and -0.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.74 with sales reaching $784.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.20% in year-over-year returns.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Top Institutional Holders

417 institutions hold shares in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), with 745.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 96.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.00M, and float is at 108.57M with Short Float at 5.42%. Institutions hold 96.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.72 million shares valued at $472.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the LPX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.48 million shares valued at $338.67 million to account for 10.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 6.94 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $204.84 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 5.4 million with a market value of $200.62 million.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sherman Neil, the company’s EVP Siding. SEC filings show that Sherman Neil sold 5,026 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $38.87 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73415.0 shares.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Ringbloom Jason Paul (EVP OSB) sold a total of 10,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $36.76 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55327.0 shares of the LPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Macadam Stephen E. (Director) acquired 6,400 shares at an average price of $31.33 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 21,472 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX).

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 40.50% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.79.