Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

757 institutions hold shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA), with 774.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 94.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.22M, and float is at 113.54M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 93.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.4 million shares valued at $2.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.09% of the MAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.26 million shares valued at $1.43 billion to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.74 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $781.52 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 5.55 million with a market value of $703.65 million.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) is 8.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.00 and a high of $148.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAA stock was last observed hovering at around $136.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.23% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.5% lower than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.97, the stock is 3.46% and 7.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 15.09% off its SMA200. MAA registered -3.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $121.37.

The stock witnessed a 10.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.00%, and is 2.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) has around 2476 employees, a market worth around $15.79B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.65 and Fwd P/E is 57.85. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.26% and -7.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $422.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Albert M III, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Campbell Albert M III sold 397 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $123.51 per share for a total of $49033.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66196.0 shares.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Carpenter Melanie (EVP & CHRO) sold a total of 208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $123.51 per share for $25690.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15951.0 shares of the MAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, DelPriore Robert J. (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 497 shares at an average price of $123.51 for $61384.0. The insider now directly holds 50,574 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -12.11% down over the past 12 months. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -7.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.