Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

65 institutions hold shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO), with 366.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 7.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.20M, and float is at 100.85M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 7.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fiduciary Management, Inc. with over 1.9 million shares valued at $57.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.87% of the TIGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.31 million shares valued at $50.85 million to account for 1.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MAI Capital Management which holds 1.02 million shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $30.77 million, while Cove Street Capital, LLC holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $29.03 million.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) is -6.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.15 and a high of $47.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIGO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $47.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.94% off the consensus price target high of $68.51 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.86% higher than the price target low of $39.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.35, the stock is -4.10% and -6.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 72978.0 and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 16.15% off its SMA200. TIGO registered -23.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.54.

The stock witnessed a -6.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.89%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) has around 22375 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $4.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 80.78. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.40% and -24.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 298.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.10% in year-over-year returns.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) that is -24.50% lower over the past 12 months. Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is -26.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.