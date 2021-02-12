MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) up 8.27% since start of the year

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) is 8.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.66 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YGMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $11.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is -36.02% and -5.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 23.34% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.64.

The stock witnessed a 7.11% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 181.33%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.62% over the week and 28.56% over the month.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $128.70M and $28.61M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 200.67% and -81.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.50% this year.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.70M, and float is at 3.09M with Short Float at 0.44%.