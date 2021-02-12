Mmtec Inc. (MTC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

3 institutions hold shares in Mmtec Inc. (MTC), with 12.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.85% while institutional investors hold 1.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.07M, and float is at 7.73M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 0.69% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 99152.0 shares valued at $93202.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.49% of the MTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 93970.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding.

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) is 92.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is 26.76% and 54.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock 93.67% off its SMA200. MTC registered 46.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9858 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3454.

The stock witnessed a 57.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 183.03%, and is 16.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.72% over the week and 18.04% over the month.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $55.27M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 342.19% and -63.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.30%).

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.