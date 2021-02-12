MN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) Now

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE: MN) is 8.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $6.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -94.57% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -94.57% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.81, the stock is 8.75% and 13.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59184.0 and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 61.75% off its SMA200. MN registered 240.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.62.

The stock witnessed a 9.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.25%, and is 5.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $111.82M and $126.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.91. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 587.88% and -1.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manning & Napier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $30M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -166.20% year-over-year.

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Manning & Napier Inc. (MN), with 2.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.75% while institutional investors hold 48.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.18M, and float is at 13.60M with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 40.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.19 million shares valued at $7.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.21% of the MN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.85 million shares valued at $3.62 million to account for 5.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.72 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $3.06 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $1.85 million.

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Busheri Ebrahim, the company’s Director of Investments. SEC filings show that Busheri Ebrahim bought 16,008 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $3.85 per share for a total of $61631.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Manning & Napier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Busheri Ebrahim (Director of Investments) bought a total of 5,610 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $3.89 per share for $21823.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the MN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, Busheri Ebrahim (Director of Investments) acquired 23,100 shares at an average price of $3.87 for $89397.0. The insider now directly holds 364,799 shares of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN).

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -18.87% down over the past 12 months. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is 40.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.79% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 42450.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.