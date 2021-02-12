Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

39 institutions hold shares in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK), with 12.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.97% while institutional investors hold 48.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.09M, and float is at 7.65M with Short Float at 25.27%. Institutions hold 17.08% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avory & Company, LLC with over 0.74 million shares valued at $12.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.37% of the MWK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 0.71 million shares valued at $5.88 million to account for 3.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 0.44 million shares representing 2.00% and valued at over $3.6 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $7.1 million.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) is 150.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $43.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MWK stock was last observed hovering at around $41.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.94% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -38.81% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.03, the stock is 55.12% and 121.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 3.84% at the moment leaves the stock 331.81% off its SMA200. MWK registered 949.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 486.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.88.

The stock witnessed a 99.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 418.43%, and is 28.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.91% over the week and 13.01% over the month.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $935.90M and $169.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1195.28. Profit margin for the company is -22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2930.28% and -1.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.40%).

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $38.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.60% in year-over-year returns.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by von Walter Amy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that von Walter Amy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $5.16 per share for a total of $10320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30325.0 shares.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that KURTZ WILLIAM (Director) bought a total of 6,888 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $4.85 per share for $33407.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47313.0 shares of the MWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Petersen Greg (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $10000.0. The insider now directly holds 45,325 shares of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK).