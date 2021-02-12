Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

172 institutions hold shares in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI), with 4.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.60% while institutional investors hold 84.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.22M, and float is at 13.57M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 63.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.96 million shares valued at $119.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.71% of the MCRI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.93 million shares valued at $41.68 million to account for 5.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Park West Asset Management LLC which holds 0.91 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $40.68 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $39.07 million.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) is -7.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.83 and a high of $63.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCRI stock was last observed hovering at around $56.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.29% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.65% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.50, the stock is -2.20% and -1.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88702.0 and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 25.12% off its SMA200. MCRI registered -0.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.75.

The stock witnessed a -10.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.79%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $188.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.57 and Fwd P/E is 19.32. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 340.37% and -11.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $60.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARAHI BOB, the company’s President. SEC filings show that FARAHI BOB sold 16,994 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $40.65 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that FARAHI BOB (President) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $20.11 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the MCRI stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is trading 60.63% up over the past 12 months. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is -22.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.34.