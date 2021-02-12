Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -14.26% Change This Year

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) is -14.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.14 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSGM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.55% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.97% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.01, the stock is -3.00% and -3.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54800.0 and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -3.00% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.08.

The stock witnessed a N/1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $472.96M and $18.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1875.63. Distance from 52-week low is 6.65% and -21.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.60%).

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.90% this year.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.76M, and float is at 3.42M with Short Float at 0.44%.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.