MV Oil Trust (MVO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) is 25.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $5.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MVO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $3.90, the stock is -0.14% and 13.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -7.14% at the moment leaves the stock 22.64% off its SMA200. MVO registered -25.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7152 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9991.

The stock witnessed a -13.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.07%, and is -2.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 82.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.59% and -26.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (96.60%).

MV Oil Trust (MVO) Analyst Forecasts

MV Oil Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year.

MV Oil Trust (MVO) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in MV Oil Trust (MVO), with 4.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.50% while institutional investors hold 3.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.50M, and float is at 7.19M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 2.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. with over 69613.0 shares valued at $0.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.61% of the MVO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 47138.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 46031.0 shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $0.14 million, while Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 20000.0 with a market value of $62400.0.