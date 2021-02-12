Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Volatility At 6.17%, Should You Add A Position?

295 institutions hold shares in Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.43% while institutional investors hold 102.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.70M, and float is at 73.40M with Short Float at 9.04%. Institutions hold 100.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.5 million shares valued at $247.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.62% of the MYGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.0 million shares valued at $104.29 million to account for 10.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Camber Capital Management LP which holds 5.0 million shares representing 6.65% and valued at over $65.2 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 4.95 million with a market value of $64.49 million.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is 52.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.24 and a high of $31.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYGN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -276.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.14, the stock is 9.06% and 31.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 6.73% at the moment leaves the stock 88.80% off its SMA200. MYGN registered 51.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.39.

The stock witnessed a 20.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.46%, and is 2.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $597.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 226.19% and -2.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.10%).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myriad Genetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $150.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -250.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.30% in year-over-year returns.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parkinson Paul, the company’s EVP Strategy and Innovation. SEC filings show that Parkinson Paul sold 11,824 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76746.0 shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Phanstiel S. Louise (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $16.62 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66790.0 shares of the MYGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Ford Alexander (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,804 shares at an average price of $13.78 for $38630.0. The insider now directly holds 151,159 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is 42.85% higher over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is -2.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.05% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.96.