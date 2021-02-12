Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) is -0.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $15.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $12.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.91% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.91% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.44, the stock is 2.93% and 2.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64523.0 and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 160.57% off its SMA200. NTZ registered 594.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 677.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.02.

The stock witnessed a -0.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 159.17%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) has around 4615 employees, a market worth around $123.78M and $393.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3266.26% and -17.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natuzzi S.p.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.20% this year.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ), with 5.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.46% while institutional investors hold 31.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.50M, and float is at 0.96M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 13.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 0.56 million shares valued at $0.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.08% of the NTZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.23 million to account for 1.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 26380.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $44846.0, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 13800.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.