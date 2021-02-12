nCino Inc. (NCNO) Is Up 8.65% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) is 8.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.32 and a high of $103.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCNO stock was last observed hovering at around $78.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.66% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $78.67, the stock is 7.20% and 3.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.61% off its SMA200. NCNO registered a loss of -4.52% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.47.

The stock witnessed a 10.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.79%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) has around 991 employees, a market worth around $7.20B and $186.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.44% and -24.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nCino Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $53.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.70% this year.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in nCino Inc. (NCNO), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.53% while institutional investors hold 74.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.60M, and float is at 90.85M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 73.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Salesforce Com Inc with over 10.76 million shares valued at $779.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.66% of the NCNO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 7.72 million shares valued at $614.76 million to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.13 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $409.02 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 2.58% of the shares totaling 2.38 million with a market value of $189.95 million.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at nCino Inc. (NCNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SALESFORCE.COM, INC., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SALESFORCE.COM, INC. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $75.01 per share for a total of $30.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.34 million shares.

nCino Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that SALESFORCE.COM, INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 44,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $72.68 per share for $3.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.74 million shares of the NCNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, SALESFORCE.COM, INC. (10% Owner) disposed off 59,236 shares at an average price of $72.11 for $4.27 million. The insider now directly holds 9,789,041 shares of nCino Inc. (NCNO).