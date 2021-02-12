NetEase Inc. (NTES) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is 38.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.17 and a high of $133.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTES stock was last observed hovering at around $131.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $769.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.37% off the consensus price target high of $1049.01 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 77.98% higher than the price target low of $601.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.47, the stock is 11.85% and 27.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 44.07% off its SMA200. NTES registered 90.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.01.

The stock witnessed a 23.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.31%, and is 8.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has around 20797 employees, a market worth around $90.26B and $9.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 162.74 and Fwd P/E is 30.51. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.14% and -0.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $3.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.90% in year-over-year returns.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Top Institutional Holders

876 institutions hold shares in NetEase Inc. (NTES), with 9.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 43.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 676.81M, and float is at 391.42M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 42.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.48 million shares valued at $2.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.12% of the NTES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 20.71 million shares valued at $1.88 billion to account for 15.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc which holds 14.8 million shares representing 11.27% and valued at over $1.35 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 10.38% of the shares totaling 13.63 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

NetEase Inc. (NTES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SINA Corporation (SINA) that is trading 6.11% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.