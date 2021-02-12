New Big Money Means Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

38 institutions hold shares in Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY), with 27.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.97% while institutional investors hold 99.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.49M, and float is at 99.10M with Short Float at 3.87%. Institutions hold 77.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 19.02 million shares valued at $820.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.97% of the ARRY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 2.77 million shares valued at $119.42 million to account for 2.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.7 million shares representing 2.13% and valued at over $116.6 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 1.63% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $89.42 million.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is 2.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.05 and a high of $54.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARRY stock was last observed hovering at around $44.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.42% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.37% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.15, the stock is -2.66% and 2.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 4.62% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.20.

The stock witnessed a -13.45% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.21%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has around 369 employees, a market worth around $5.63B and $916.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.63 and Fwd P/E is 50.81. Distance from 52-week low is 51.98% and -19.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Array Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $164M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.40% this year.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ATI Investment Parent, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ATI Investment Parent, LLC sold 36,656,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $33.95 per share for a total of $1.24 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35.71 million shares.