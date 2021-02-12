New Big Money Means Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1 institutions hold shares in Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC), with 10.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.03% while institutional investors hold 0.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.79M, and float is at 18.67M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 1782.0 shares valued at $1596.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the CCNC Shares outstanding.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) is 156.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $4.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCNC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14%.

Currently trading at $4.97, the stock is 98.42% and 136.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 29.93% at the moment leaves the stock 182.53% off its SMA200. CCNC registered 255.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 190.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0282 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5672.

The stock witnessed a 117.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 195.83%, and is 73.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.47% over the week and 13.38% over the month.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $142.94M and $8.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 609.90% and 3.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.60% this year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.