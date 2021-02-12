New Big Money Means CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

396 institutions hold shares in CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.39% while institutional investors hold 96.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.47M, and float is at 76.70M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 94.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.87 million shares valued at $464.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the CLGX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.44 million shares valued at $497.59 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Senator Investment Group, LP which holds 5.52 million shares representing 7.10% and valued at over $373.55 million, while MFN Partners Management, LP holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $203.01 million.

CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) is 5.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.69 and a high of $83.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLGX stock was last observed hovering at around $81.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.19% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.86% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.75, the stock is 5.22% and 5.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 22.50% off its SMA200. CLGX registered 66.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.13.

The stock witnessed a 8.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.66%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $6.35B and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.93 and Fwd P/E is 19.37. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.11% and -1.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $436.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANDO BARRY M, the company’s Managing Director. SEC filings show that SANDO BARRY M sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $67.72 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

CoreLogic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that DORMAN JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 3,190 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $51.05 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18118.0 shares of the CLGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, WIDENER MARY LEE (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $45.66 for $13698.0. The insider now directly holds 9,653 shares of CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX).

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is trading 1.92% up over the past 12 months. RealPage Inc. (RP) is 43.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.75% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.