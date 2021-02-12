New Big Money Means FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

2 institutions hold shares in FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST), with institutional investors hold 19.19% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 19.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Periscope Capital Inc. with over 0.63 million shares valued at $6.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.17% of the FST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 0.43 million shares valued at $4.4 million to account for 2.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dupont Capital Management which holds 0.35 million shares representing 1.75% and valued at over $3.58 million, while Toronto Dominion Bank holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $2.66 million.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) is 11.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.59 and a high of $12.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FST stock was last observed hovering at around $11.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is 4.50% and 9.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 12.79% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a 10.36% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.01%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.87% and -8.43% from its 52-week high.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) Analyst Forecasts

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 425,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $11.26 per share for a total of $4.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.85 million shares.

FAST Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $10.18 per share for $30187.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.27 million shares of the FST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,601 shares at an average price of $10.70 for $27831.0. The insider now directly holds 2,273,315 shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST).