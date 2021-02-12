New Big Money Means Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

196 institutions hold shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM), with 175.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 70.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.73M, and float is at 10.09M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 68.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.0 million shares valued at $73.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.82% of the AGM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.6 million shares valued at $38.31 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.49 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $30.93 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $32.13 million.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM) is 12.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.05 and a high of $83.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGM stock was last observed hovering at around $82.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.89% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 12.89% higher than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.63, the stock is 5.86% and 9.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69590.0 and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 22.89% off its SMA200. AGM registered 15.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.18.

The stock witnessed a 3.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.51%, and is 7.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $854.70M and $549.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.15 and Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.81% and 0.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.29 with sales reaching $53.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Insider Activity

A total of 134 insider transactions have happened at Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 126 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $82.36 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $82.27 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the AGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL (10% Owner) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $77.17 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 195,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM).

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -49.75% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.