New Big Money Means HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

141 institutions hold shares in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.34% while institutional investors hold 67.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.23M, and float is at 15.66M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 61.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.17 million shares valued at $22.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.03% of the HTBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Impax Asset Management Group Plc with 1.04 million shares valued at $14.09 million to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.91 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $12.4 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $15.16 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) is 18.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $27.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTBI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.11% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.18% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.92, the stock is 7.91% and 14.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75988.0 and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 39.74% off its SMA200. HTBI registered -15.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.02.

The stock witnessed a 9.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.06%, and is 4.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) has around 539 employees, a market worth around $382.76M and $136.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.50 and Fwd P/E is 22.25. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.06% and -16.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $32.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stonestreet Dana L., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Stonestreet Dana L. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $18.85 per share for a total of $94250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Stonestreet Dana L. (President and CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $18.80 per share for $94000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the HTBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Stonestreet Dana L. (President and CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $18.72 for $93600.0. The insider now directly holds 196,105 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI).

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) that is trading 3.71% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.