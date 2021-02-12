New Big Money Means Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

975 institutions hold shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), with 824.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 91.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.00M, and float is at 185.19M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 90.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.86 million shares valued at $2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.21% of the KEYS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.36 million shares valued at $2.56 billion to account for 10.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 11.05 million shares representing 5.94% and valued at over $1.09 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 8.2 million with a market value of $810.05 million.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is 13.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.93 and a high of $153.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KEYS stock was last observed hovering at around $148.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.09% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -20.28% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.35, the stock is 3.46% and 10.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 36.20% off its SMA200. KEYS registered 52.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $113.16.

The stock witnessed a 2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.24%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has around 13900 employees, a market worth around $27.52B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.34 and Fwd P/E is 24.63. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.93% and -1.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.37 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ee Huei Sin, the company’s SVP. SEC filings show that Ee Huei Sin sold 3,403 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $128.00 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29002.0 shares.

Keysight Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Estrada Ingrid A (SVP) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $124.67 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94259.0 shares of the KEYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Dougherty Neil (SVP and CFO) disposed off 21,299 shares at an average price of $124.23 for $2.65 million. The insider now directly holds 91,220 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) that is trading 28.05% up over the past 12 months. FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) is 40.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.16.