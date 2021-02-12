New Big Money Means PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

4 institutions hold shares in PainReform Ltd. (PRFX), with 367.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 63.79% while institutional investors hold 33.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.91M, and float is at 0.17M with Short Float at 5.18%. Institutions hold 12.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.64 million shares valued at $2.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.30% of the PRFX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.44 million shares valued at $2.05 million to account for 5.08% of the shares outstanding.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) is 21.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $7.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRFX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.41, the stock is 17.62% and 19.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -8.46% at the moment leaves the stock 13.21% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.78.

The stock witnessed a 27.59% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.12%, and is 12.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.10% over the week and 11.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 41.62% and -31.08% from its 52-week high.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PainReform Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..