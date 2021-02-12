New Big Money Means Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

122 institutions hold shares in Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD), with 4.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.31% while institutional investors hold 73.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.92M, and float is at 39.33M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 65.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Horton Capital Management, LLC with over 11.83 million shares valued at $85.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.66% of the KRMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is First Light Asset Management, LLC with 7.26 million shares valued at $52.4 million to account for 18.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.59 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $9.58 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $9.43 million.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) is -28.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $12.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.32, the stock is -6.42% and -17.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -43.08% off its SMA200. KRMD registered -29.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3924 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.7232.

The stock witnessed a -18.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.79%, and is 5.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $183.99M and $26.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 144.00. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -66.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Repro Med Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $4.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.90% in year-over-year returns.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manko Joseph M. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manko Joseph M. Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $5.70 per share for a total of $56974.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.46 million shares.

Repro Med Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Pettigrew Donald B (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $5.07 per share for $5070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the KRMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Manko Joseph M. Jr. (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.43 for $54291.0. The insider now directly holds 7,446,755 shares of Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD).

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) that is trading -2.12% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.