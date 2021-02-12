New Big Money Means Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

39 institutions hold shares in Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.81% while institutional investors hold 67.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.21M, and float is at 10.16M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 61.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 1.03 million shares valued at $4.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.26% of the RELL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.9 million shares valued at $4.25 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.82 million shares representing 7.38% and valued at over $3.42 million, while Mutual of America Capital Management LLC holds 6.11% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $2.83 million.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is 43.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $8.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RELL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is 6.55% and 24.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -3.57% at the moment leaves the stock 48.32% off its SMA200. RELL registered 36.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.67.

The stock witnessed a 15.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.25%, and is 7.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.49% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) has around 394 employees, a market worth around $92.41M and $156.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.74% and -19.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $37.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ben Robert J, the company’s CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that Ben Robert J sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $5.03 per share for a total of $11569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27662.0 shares.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) that is trading 14.96% up over the past 12 months. 3M Company (MMM) is 8.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 54.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14630.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.