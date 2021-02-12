New Big Money Means Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The shares outstanding are 165.22M, and float is at 14.57M with Short Float at 7.79%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is 17.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.04 and a high of $41.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $37.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0%.

Currently trading at $36.35, the stock is -1.75% and -1.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -1.75% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.86.

The stock witnessed a N/-8.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 691 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $174.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 162.28. Distance from 52-week low is 21.01% and -12.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 190.80% this year.