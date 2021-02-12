New Big Money Means The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,344 institutions hold shares in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), with 731.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 84.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.30M, and float is at 252.57M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 84.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.8 million shares valued at $2.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the TRV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.32 million shares valued at $2.85 billion to account for 8.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 16.9 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $1.83 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 14.68 million with a market value of $1.59 billion.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is 4.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.99 and a high of $152.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRV stock was last observed hovering at around $145.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.38% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -8.4% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $146.34, the stock is 2.28% and 5.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 20.99% off its SMA200. TRV registered 7.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $140.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $125.08.

The stock witnessed a 4.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.32%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has around 30800 employees, a market worth around $36.84B and $31.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.76 and Fwd P/E is 12.18. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.08% and -3.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Travelers Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.21 with sales reaching $7.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klein Michael Frederick, the company’s EVP & President, Personal Ins.. SEC filings show that Klein Michael Frederick sold 23,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $146.25 per share for a total of $3.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Travelers Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that HEYMAN WILLIAM H (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $147.25 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the TRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, HEYMAN WILLIAM H (Vice Chairman) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $146.25 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 239,746 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is trading -15.59% down over the past 12 months. American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is -2.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.31.