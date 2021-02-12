New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

768 institutions hold shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), with 229.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 82.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.34M, and float is at 141.95M with Short Float at 2.83%. Institutions hold 82.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.54 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.46% of the EDU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 6.97 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 4.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc which holds 6.63 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $991.89 million, while Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 6.45 million with a market value of $964.7 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is 3.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.01 and a high of $194.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDU stock was last observed hovering at around $190.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.29% off its average median price target of $205.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.76% off the consensus price target high of $236.91 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -2.93% lower than the price target low of $187.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $192.47, the stock is 9.03% and 12.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 26.52% off its SMA200. EDU registered 38.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.30.

The stock witnessed a 10.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.63%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has around 69438 employees, a market worth around $32.47B and $3.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.45 and Fwd P/E is 39.27. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.68% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is a “Buy”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.80% in year-over-year returns.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 21.40% up over the past 12 months. Pearson plc (PSO) is 36.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.