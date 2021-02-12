Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Is Up 29.75% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) is 29.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.81 and a high of $22.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBLX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -12.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.52, the stock is 7.43% and 17.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 46.17% off its SMA200. NBLX registered -36.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.65.

The stock witnessed a 8.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.16%, and is 8.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $785.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.18 and Fwd P/E is 6.45. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 646.96% and -39.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noble Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $140.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.30% in year-over-year returns.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Top Institutional Holders

85 institutions hold shares in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX), with 56.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.58% while institutional investors hold 71.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.17M, and float is at 33.93M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 26.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 4.29 million shares valued at $44.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.75% of the NBLX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with 2.58 million shares valued at $18.86 million to account for 2.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 1.63 million shares representing 1.81% and valued at over $16.98 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1.78% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $11.78 million.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christensen Thomas W., the company’s Chief Financial Officer/CAO. SEC filings show that Christensen Thomas W. sold 3,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $9.91 per share for a total of $35181.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20848.0 shares.

Noble Midstream Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Christensen Thomas W. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $5.28 per share for $25080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24871.0 shares of the NBLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, SMOLIK BRENT J (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 9,850 shares at an average price of $15.37 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 14,850 shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX).

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPL Corporation (PPL) that is trading -22.99% down over the past 12 months. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is -50.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.38% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.