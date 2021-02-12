Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Volatility At 12.36%, Should You Add A Position?

9 institutions hold shares in Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.69% while institutional investors hold 3.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.59M, and float is at 3.46M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 2.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42072.0 shares valued at $69418.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.76% of the NVFY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 33627.0 shares valued at $80032.0 to account for 0.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 26167.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $43175.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 10363.0 with a market value of $17098.0.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) is 33.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $4.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVFY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $3.17, the stock is 5.12% and 22.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 65.22% off its SMA200. NVFY registered 64.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6485 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0282.

The stock witnessed a 2.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.10%, and is 5.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.36% over the week and 11.83% over the month.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $17.40M and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 380.30% and -22.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.20%).

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.20% this year.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading 28.96% up over the past 12 months. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is 109.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -107.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 24930.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.