OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Is Down -0.63% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is -0.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.00 and a high of $46.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGE stock was last observed hovering at around $31.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.82% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 1.06% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.66, the stock is 1.61% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 0.10% off its SMA200. OGE registered -30.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.88.

The stock witnessed a 1.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.48%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has around 2425 employees, a market worth around $6.32B and $2.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.62% and -31.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OGE Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $562.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.10% in year-over-year returns.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Top Institutional Holders

604 institutions hold shares in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), with 618.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 65.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.10M, and float is at 199.40M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 65.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 28.55 million shares valued at $909.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.27% of the OGE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.92 million shares valued at $567.49 million to account for 9.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.67 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $199.95 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.79% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $113.8 million.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Horn Patricia D, the company’s VP-Governance & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Horn Patricia D sold 23,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $34.31 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26154.0 shares.

OGE Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Merrill Stephen E (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 12,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $34.30 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59449.0 shares of the OGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, GRANT KENNETH R. (VP – Sales and Mkt (OG&E)) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $33.99 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 9,082 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -7.66% down over the past 12 months. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is -21.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.83% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.19.