Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) is 13.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $4.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONCY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $6.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 40.92% higher than the price target low of $4.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is 1.20% and -1.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -4.59% at the moment leaves the stock 24.18% off its SMA200. ONCY registered 1.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2042.

The stock witnessed a -3.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.81%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 187.23% and -35.56% from its 52-week high.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.70% this year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), with 536.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 1.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.30M, and float is at 42.46M with Short Float at 4.63%. Institutions hold 1.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Creative Planning with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.39% of the ONCY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.41 million to account for 0.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $0.21 million, while Wedbush Securities Inc holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.19 million.