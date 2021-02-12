Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) – The 11.22% Upside Potential Remains

Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OBNK) is 15.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.98 and a high of $36.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OBNK stock was last observed hovering at around $32.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.62% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.96, the stock is 2.74% and 8.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50008.0 and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 32.55% off its SMA200. OBNK registered -10.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.70.

The stock witnessed a 6.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.84%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) has around 751 employees, a market worth around $743.07M and $228.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.67 and Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -12.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Origin Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $68.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.80% in year-over-year returns.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.34% while institutional investors hold 54.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.38M, and float is at 21.20M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 50.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.16 million shares valued at $67.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.43% of the OBNK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.64 million shares valued at $45.68 million to account for 7.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.08 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $23.05 million, while American Century Companies, Inc. holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $21.72 million.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myrick Fred Ronnie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Myrick Fred Ronnie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $28.65 per share for a total of $28650.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21140.0 shares.

Origin Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Brolly Stephen H (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $24.97 per share for $49941.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12335.0 shares of the OBNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Myrick Fred Ronnie (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $24.10 for $24100.0. The insider now directly holds 97,310 shares of Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK).